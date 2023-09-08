WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The annual Kids Pop-Up Farmer’s Market returned to Lewis County on Friday for the first time since 2019. More than 20 families with children under the age of six participated in learning how to pick out healthy, fresh food.

The free event was hosted by the Lewis County Family Resource Network which partnered up with Lewis-Upshur Parents as Teachers, WVU Extension Lewis County and the Route 18 Farm. Children were able to speak and learn from the farmers who grew the produce they picked.

Executive Director, Deanna Palmer, said her favorite part of the pop-up market is seeing the children able to pick and grab their own fruits and vegetables and pay for them with fake money. “It’s so important for kids to learn where their food is coming from, the types of food that are healthy for them and help their bodies grow,” she said.

The Lewis County Family Resource Network holds many events throughout the year. You can visit their Facebook page to stay up to date on upcoming events.