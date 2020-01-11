LCHS students object to removal of bulletin board with Bible verses

WESTON, W.Va. – Students in one area high school are speaking out after administrators take down a bulletin board with Bible verses on it.

School administrators in Lewis County took down a display created by Youth Alive, a Christian club at the high school.

School officials said they received a complaint about the board shortly before the school’s Christmas break.

High school staff took it down while students were on vacation, but the students said they should have the same access to school services that other clubs do.

County administrators said work is underway on what would be an appropriate replacement for the display.

“It’s my understanding that Mr. Whiston had met with the faculty and the students involved, and they’re currently working on some updated bulletin board that he’s going to approve that would meet everyone’s guidelines and be more appropriate for the school setting,” said Lewis County Schools administrator Chris Derico.

12 News has also reached out to students with the group and will follow this developing story.