WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital to bring a nine-month program to Lewis County.

“Leadership Lewis” is designed to develop and enhance personal leadership skills, provide knowledge enrichment, and cultivate leadership involvement throughout the region. When participating in this program, participants will:

Build their personal and professional network with other leaders in the region.

Know more about the assets, opportunities, and challenges in the community.

Prepare for leadership opportunities.

Deepen their connection to Lewis County.

The program sessions will begin in September, starting with an orientation to the program. After that, sessions will be held once a month during the second week of each month. A celebration dinner will be held in May 2024 alongside a graduation ceremony for the program. When it comes to time commitments, these sessions will typically take up a full day and an occasional evening. The session topics will include:

Banking and finance

Housing

Healthcare

Energy

Tourism and hospitality

Education and workforce

Economic development

Civic government

Social sector

The Chamber believes that this program can benefit organizations of all sizes, as well as employees by promoting more active civic engagement and facilitating stronger business and personal networks. It was written in the program’s brochure that “businesses that support participation in the program are seen as workplaces invested in their community and the development of their people which drives talent recruitment as well as employee retention.”

This program will also provide the Chamber of Commerce and business community with the ability to identify talent in the Lewis County area to provide them with resources that create stronger leaders and more informed residents.

Anyone is eligible to apply, in which tuition will be $400 for Lewis County Chamber members and $600 for Chamber non-members to participate. If interested in applying, you can do so by clicking on this link and filling out the application.

The program is also looking for sponsors to help fund meals, sessions, event enhancements, and administrative costs. Sponsorship packages for the inaugural class of Leadership Lewis begin at $500. You can contact the Chamber of Commerce directly at (304) 269-2608 or visit the website if you are interested in sponsoring.

Chris Bailey, executive director of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, said, “it’s based off the West Virginia Leadership model, and so many other counties around us already have a leadership program—a county-based leadership program that we have been sort of toying around with the idea for a while, and it seemed like the right moment to do it to kick it off this year.”

Applications are now open, in which the deadline ends on June 2. In June, reviews and selections of applications will be made, and class members will be confirmed by July 10.