Leading Creek Elementary School students learn more about bus safety

LINN, W.Va. – Students of all ages at Leading Creek Elementary School gathered Monday afternoon to learn more about school bus safety.

Gilmer County bus driver Susan Kirkpatrick has been driving buses there for decades, and brought Buster the Bus with her to help spread the message.

“Buster and I, we’ve been doing this for the last several years, and we promote school bus safety through Buster, and the kids really learn from Buster,” said Kirkpatrick.

While kids are often familiar with the rules on the bus, Kirkpatrick also tried to emphasize what they need to do before getting on as well, from staying away from the road to not running under the bus to get something they may have dropped. She also reminds them to be extra careful about other traffic, too.

“I think the children think when the red lights are on, the flashing red lights, that those cars are going to stop. Those cars don’t always stop,” said Kirkpatrick

Drivers in Gilmer County have a system to ensure their students can cross streets safely when their bus is stopped. That’s part of a commitment they make to help keep the kids as safe as possible.

“I think probably every school bus driver in Gilmer County promotes school bus safety weekly. We talk about it all the time because we want our drivers to have safe trips with the kids,” Kirkpatrick said.