WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Weston now has a new business that is working to prepare people for skilled jobs in the workforce.

Legacy Workforce Development officially opened its doors for business and held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

Stacy Smith, President of Legacy Workforce Development, cuts ribbon to celebrate new business. (WBOY Image)

This new Weston business offers a diverse range of programs, classes, and certifications such as:

Training Certifications Forklift Aerial lift First aid/CPR/AED Bloodborne pathogens Safeland Workplace violence New hire orientation Fall protection Lockout/tagout Respiratory protection awareness Electrical safety awareness Driving safety Hand safety

Licenses Entry level driver training for class A-CDL Upgrade from class B-CDL to class A-CDL Hazmat endorsement training

Other options Respiratory fit testing Noise surveying



President of the new company, Stacy Smith, explained their excitement to bring jobs and skills training to Weston and the surrounding areas. They even have projections to have electrician and crane operator trainings on the way. There are also some ideas floating around of other courses they would like to add in the future.

“I think it will help get people out to work faster. We won’t have a lot of unemployment, and [there’s] a big focus on trades right now,” Smith said.

Smith, who has been in the training and safety industry for the past 15 years, said she got into the business because she felt that Lewis County could use a trade school to get more people back into the working environment.

The business will be open Monday’s through Friday’s between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and are located at 3619 US HWY 33 E, Weston. You can find all their upcoming classes, registration deadlines, prices, and more at this website.