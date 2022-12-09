WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County Schools are planning to pick up their meal boxes again over Christmas break.

Those in the county who have received the meal boxes over the summer will automatically get them, beginning the first week of Christmas break.

Each holiday meal box will contain 7 breakfasts and 7 lunches.

If you have a change of address or would like to be added or removed from the list, call the Child Nutrition Office at the Lewis County Board of Education at (304) 269-8300. Janie Hawkins or Cynthia Nesselroade can make changes until Dec. 16.