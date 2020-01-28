Lewis Co. community voices concerns at Board of Education meeting

WESTON, W.Va. – It was a packed house Monday at the Lewis County Board of Education’s monthly meeting.

Community members and officials gathered to discuss updates for the school year, research results and to express concerns over bus driver compensation and the removal of a bulletin board.

One presenter, Health Initiative Coordinator, Barb Tucker, discussed the recent results of the student risk survey. She said that these results are important to understand as it helps develop programs for students.

“And it asks things about risk behaviors. Whether or not students wear their seat belts, if they’re drinking enough water, how much exercise they’re getting. From that survey then we can develop curricula around what the need areas are,” Tucker explained.

The Board also heard from Rob Smith, who represented the bus drivers concerns of compensation. Smith discussed the demands and requests of the drivers, including amends to current policy and wanting to be compensated at an hourly rate for any hours over 30.

Smith also said that the drivers are requesting to receive a rate of 1/6th of their salary when driving on extra curricular trips.

The board announced that once all members of personnel, such as accountants, aides, cooks, custodial staff and secretaries were able to meet and discuss their policy concerns, they would hold a committee meeting to discuss them on February 3. The voting to approve or deny these policy changes will held at the next official meeting.

12 News reached out to the concerned bus drivers, but they chose not to comment.

When the board opened delegations, concerned citizens not only expressed their opinions on the bus driver compensation issues, but also on the recent removal of a bulletin board at Lewis County High School that had bible verses on it. Speakers asked for the return of the original board and that an apology be issued.

The next board meeting will be held on February 10.