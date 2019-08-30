Lewis Co. middle schoolers learn importance of agriculture through farm-to-table program

WESTON, W.Va. – Middle School students in Lewis County got to enjoy a unique lunch experience thanks to a program supported by the department of agriculture.

The “Farm to School” program brings freshly grown and locally sourced food to the cafeterias of different schools around the area.

Friday, students at Robert L Bland Middle School in Weston were treated to an entire menu of locally grown food; burgers made from fresh beef from a local family farm in Weston and fresh fruit grown in Bruceton mills.

“It’s good for our economy because those dollars turn, and because of the extended growing seasons with new technologies with high tunnels and hydroponics, that’s less soil exposed. that’s less erosion. so it’s actually good for the environment, as well,” commissioner Kent Leonhardt said.

Leonhardt said the program also teaches students the importance of agriculture to the state economy and for local farmers. The program is also supported by the Department of Education.