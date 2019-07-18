Lewis Co. Public Library holds summer reading programs for children and adults

WESTON, W.Va. – The Louis Bennett Public Library in Weston is wrapping up its children’s summer reading program this week.

More than 120 children took part in this year’s reading program, the largest turnout the library has seen so far.

This year’s program was called “A Universe of Stories,” and gave children a chance to explore the depth of outer space through reading.

“It keeps them interested in learning and reading and it’s amazing how many kids check out the non-fiction, the true books,” library clerk Alli Clark. “They really do love learning here in lewis county and it just surprises you what types of books are going out.”

Beginning next month, the library will host its first six-week adult reading program.

Adults of any age can sign up between August 12-17. Those interested in taking part in the adult reading program can call the library at (304) 269-5151.