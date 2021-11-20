Lewis County 4-H Center Ribbon Cutting opens facility

Claire May cut the ribbon at the new Lewis County 4-H Center in Jane Lew. (WBOY Image)

JANE LEW W.Va. – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this morning that the new Lewis County 4-H Center in Jane Lew.

Claire May cut the ribbon, she was one of the original founders of the 4-H Youth Foundation.

The Lewis County 4-H Youth Foundation and the Lewis County 4-H Leaders Association Partnered to purchase and develop the property over the years.

One speaker at the ceremony said that this project was an investment in the next generation of kids, and that engaged kids are kids who aren’t in trouble.

This building will be the home of future activities for and hosted by the Lewis County 4-H group.

“I have looked forward to this since I was 4-H member, this property was purchased when I was in high school. So, I’ve looked forward to this for many years, and it was the right time during the pandemic of 2020 to being this journey to show that 4-H is alive, and its growing and were moving into the future,” said Debby Walker, Lewis County 4-H Youth Foundation President.

According to Walker, the property was purchase by volunteers who paid for it one concession stand, one auction sale, one fundraising event at a time. Walker got a laugh from the group when she joked during her speech that the building was built by selling one hot dog at a time.