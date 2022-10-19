WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is preparing for its annual Shop with an Officer program, it announced Wednesday.

The event gives children from low-income families the chance to go on a “shopping spree” for Christmas while forming a positive connection with their local law enforcement agencies.

The announcement said that the event is set for December in the Weston Walmart, but did not list a specific date or time.

It also noted that the program is only possible because of donations from the community.

The sheriff’s department is accepting donations made out to “Shop with an Officer” at the Lewis County Tax Office.

Donations can be dropped off or mailed to 110 Center Ave., Weston, WV 26452.