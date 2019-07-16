Lewis County arraignments continue in Weston

WESTON, W.Va. – A Lewis County judge has arraigned more people on charges after a grand jury met last week.

Meghan Reynolds, Joseph Ferguson, and Charles Parker III were all arraigned in Weston Tuesday morning.

Ferguson faces two charges each of first degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust.

Ferguson was arrested in April and is accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl, accusing to West Virginia State Police.

Reynolds is charged with two counts each of child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious risk of bodily injury, and conspiracy.

Parker has been charged with one count of child abuse resulting in injury and domestic battery second offense.

All three will face trial in October.