LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. – The annual Lewis County Bluegrass Festival is back, with the two day event set to finish up Saturday night.

The festival is a non-profit, whose charity will benefit a Weston family whose daughter has recently been diagnosed with acute leukemia.

Local and out of state bands will perform until 9 p.m., with a firework show at 10 p.m. The cost of admission, refreshments and donations will all go towards the family in need. Admission for one day was $30, and $50 for the weekend pass.

Emily Terpening, event coordinator for the Lewis County Bluegrass Festival, said “Bluegrass really, it’s meant for the soul, and it brings people together. If we live here, we want to be able to give back and keep it beautiful and keep the families here… and happy.”

Lewis County Bluegrass officials said they are trying to raise money to go towards the medical bills of the Westfall family as they take care of their child.