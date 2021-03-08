Lewis County BOE hosts public hearing for redistricting school boundaries

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Board of Education asked the school’s transportation department to look at the possibility of redistricting school boundaries of the elementary schools.

The school’s transportation department performed an assessment of the school district boundaries for each of the county’s four elementary schools. During that assessment period, the school’s transportation department took the information they had gathered for the boundaries putting together a proposal to present to the BOE during its meeting Monday.

“Basically, we’ve only changed one district, one line, and it was from Pricetown Road to Stonewall Jackson Hospital. Which only, it only involves probably 12 to 18 students,” said Terry Cogar, Lewis County School’s Transportation Supervisor. “I found we could reroute the buses and get a better response that way. So, basically, there is not much change to it.

The need for the assessment and boundary adjustment was because Leading Creek Elementary School’s enrollment is on the decline while Peterson Central Elementary School is close to its full capacity.

“When you run out of room, you have to do something. For the students that should be going to Roanoke or Leading Creek, we’ve rerouted the buses to where they are going to be able to do that. And of course, there is always going to be allowed transfers. So, you know, that is something that they have to go through the school and do,” Cogar said.

Lewis County Board of Education did say that it was only the first public hearing on the proposal and that a final decision will be made at a later date.