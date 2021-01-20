Lewis County business outgrows current location during COVID-19, plans to relocate to a larger facility

WESTON, W.Va. – While many businesses are struggling during this pandemic, one Lewis County business is actually expanding.

Mountaineer RV and Outdoor Center in Weston said they’ve outgrown their current location on Route 33 and will be moving to a new location in Jane Lew later this year.

Owners Joe and Gina Starett said increased interest in outdoor activities had played a big part in their success.

“As you know, there’s a lot of businesses that are struggling, and anything in the outdoor activities really kind of boomed at the moment through COVID, and we saw that here for sure,” said Gina Starett.

The new store will be located right of Exit 105 in Jane Lew. The Starett’s said they wanted to keep their operation in their home county.