Lewis County canvassing underway in Weston

WESTON, W.Va. – Officials in Lewis County will continue their work in canvassing results from the 2020 Primary Election into Tuesday.

In addition to hand-counting a random precinct as required by code, the board of canvassers in the county will also recheck two precincts with issues discovered after election night.

Precinct 23 had an incorrect number of votes tallied on election night, and the ballot box for Precinct 24 was found to have been left unlocked.

County Clerk Cindy Rowan said human error was the cause of both issues, and that those precincts will also be hand-counted to ensure the correct result.

County commissioners are responsible for doing the actual canvassing, and Lewis County has commissioners from both parties in office.