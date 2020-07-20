Lewis County Chamber elects new board members

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce has added a new slate of members to its board of directors.

The chamber added eight new members, all of whom own or represent businesses in the county.

Chamber Vice President Thomas Newbrough said the role of the chamber has been more important since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

He said that also makes the job of leading the chamber critical to county businesses.

“We’re in a different world, a different environment right now, and it’s looking like, hey, it could end, but it’s probably going to stay that way for a little bit, so we’ve got to adapt too, and really we’ve got to do everything we can to try to help local business survive,” said Newbrough.

The chamber will meet later this week to elect its next slate of officers.