Lewis County Chamber holds luncheon for area businesses

JANE LEW, W.Va. – The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce held a chamber luncheon for area businesses Wednesday afternoon.

The chamber holds a luncheon each month at different locations around the county to offer ways for owners to build or improve their business.The presentation this afternoon was “Achieve your Success with Self-Awareness.”

It’s a goal presenters said works for both individuals and businesses alike.

“The majority of our participants see results in their life, in their goals within 30 to 45 days, and our goal is to connect them with tools and resources to guide them,” said Felicia Posey, who presented as part of the John Maxwell Team.

The Main Street Grille in Jane Lew hosted this month’s luncheon.