Lewis County Chamber of Commerce delays meeting and networking event

WESTON, W.Va. — The date for the annual Membership Meeting and Networking Opportunity hosted by the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce has been set back.

The event will now be held on Aug. 31 at the Masonic Temple in Weston. Starting at 6 p.m. attendees will be able to network with other business-people as well as the public. Members will also be introduced to the board of directors and vote on issues.

Refreshments are included as well.