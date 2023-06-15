WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — You may be in the process of getting prepared or planning for your summer vacation. Have you ever thought of Lewis County as a destination?

Whether you have or not, the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce is hoping to put that in your mind as a spot to take your next trip.

“You could make a day of it, a weekend of it, you can really spend a lot of time in Lewis County through the summer,” Lewis County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris Bailey said.

Chris Bailey speaks with a Chamber of Commerce member (WBOY – Image)

Some of the locations within the county that they want you to keep in mind are: Stonewall Resort, Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, Mountaineer Military Museum, West Virginia Museum of Glass and more.

“There’s great places to stay, whether if you stay at the resort, there’s places to stay, hotels off of the interstate,” Bailey said. “We’re really close to I-79 and I mean there is so much to do here.”

With those tourist destinations, the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce is also hoping for the businesses in the area to take advantage of the tourism for their growth.

Every third Thursday of the month, the group holds meetings at the Coffeehouse in Weston to talk about different business or community related topics. The meeting held on Thursday was dedicated to capitalizing on tourism.

To view events in Lewis County, click here.