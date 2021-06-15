Lewis County Chamber of Commerce honors 2020 Member of the Year

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce has chosen its Member of the Year for 2020.

The Lewis County Senior Center received the award Tuesday for its service, particularly last year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Several dignitaries attended the award ceremony held at the senior center, including West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Nearly 70 businesses throughout the county were eligible for the Top Business Award.

The senior center provides services for 72% of the county’s nearly 4,000 senior citizens.

“This past year, a lot of our awards went to those businesses who really thrived during COVID. We just felt that our seniors were a big part of the community, and the impact that the senior center made on those seniors during the COVID pandemic really stood out to us as that business going above and beyond for the community,” said Angela Cedeno, Lewis County Chamber of Commerce vice president.

The Lewis County Senior Center is also celebrating 50 years of service to the community, starting back in 1971.