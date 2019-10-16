Lewis County Chamber of Commerce hosts annual dinner with recognition

WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 84th annual dinner Tuesday night at WVU Jackson’s Mill.

The dinner allows business professionals from multiple counties to gather together and network with one another. Recognition was given to outstanding chamber members and to business leaders who serve the community by going above and beyond.

West Virginia Secretary of State’s office has also given the chamber an award to be presented to businesses who have been in business more than 100 years.

“These individuals contribute to our community in many ways, through volunteerism, through monetary dollars, through their positive outlook on our community. They truly go above and beyond,” said Sherry Rogers, Executive Director of Lewis County Chamber of Commerce.

Lewis County Chamber of Commerce said that networking events such as these dinners are important and raise awareness about the businesses and resources available in the community.