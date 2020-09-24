Lewis County Chamber of Commerce hosts annual dinner

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce held an open house at Lambert’s Winery Wednesday, showing support for local businesses and serving dinner for current and prospective members.

The chamber of commerce showcased its chamber businesses and the services they provide to the community while in an area where social distancing guidelines can be followed. Members of the chamber and other business professionals spread out at Lambert’s Winery in Weston for a night of networking. Community members were invited to see and learn what the chamber does for its members.

“The chamber has the ability to showcase businesses, provide them more visibility to the public by boosting events, letting people know that these people are still open. And that then we are hoping is driving more traffic to those local businesses,” said Angie Cedeno, Vice President of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce.

Representatives of the chamber explained that the dinner event is essential because they want businesses to network.

“It is important for us to work together as a community to put those plans in place so that we can get those businesses together so that we know what they have to offer or specifically how one business can collaborate with another business to create a better product,” said Cedeno.

In the future, Lewis County Chamber of Commerce hopes to create a value system to the different levels of membership so that the members know what to expect for their membership fees. Surveys have been sent out to current members businesses to find out how the chamber can better support them. Also, the camber is looking to add service lines to serve the chamber businesses better.