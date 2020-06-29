Lewis County Chamber of Commerce moving to new office

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce will soon be moving to a new location in the county.

The chamber’s main office will be moving to the Market Place plaza just off the Weston exit of Interstate 79 in early July.

The current office is located on Second Street in downtown Weston, but board member Chris Heater says that location was no longer the best choice for the chamber for a handful of reasons.

“It’s going to a be huge benefit financially to move into this new location, and it’s going to be a huge benefit to be able to have access to 79 and 33,” said Heater.

There’s no specific opening date for the new office yet, but Heater expects to see doors open on the new location soon.