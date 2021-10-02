Lewis County church hosts community baby shower

WESTON, W.Va. — The Broad St. United Methodist Church held its annual community baby shower on Saturday. The shower was held in partnership with the Family Resource Network.

The event hoped to provide families with the essentials they needed to take care of their babies. That included food, furniture, and any advice they can give about the best way to take care of their child.

“There’s a lot of mothers that go in to have a baby and they have nothing to take them home in,” said Dee Evans, who helped organize the shower. “No clothes, no car seat. Not anything to take them home in and once they get home there’s nothing there. And this has been a way for us to try and remedy that.”

The church has had the community shower for over five years and saw growth in attendance every year. Evans was proud to be a presence in the community.