WESTON, W.Va. – On Friday, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner visited Lewis County Senior Center to recognize those inducted into the West Virginia Voters Hall of Fame.

The West Virginia Voters Hall of Fame recognizes extraordinary dedication to voter participation and honors those who vote in every election for 50-years.

93 Lewis County citizens were honored on Friday for doing their civic duty.

West Virginia Voters Hall of Fame. (WBOY Image)

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner. (WBOY Image)

“Today we are recognizing those people who haven’t missed an election for 50-years, when you think about that, that goes back to 1972 or earlier, and to recognize this number of people, I mean look at all these people behind me for 50-years they haven’t missed an election and it’s pretty humbling and I think it says a lot about Lewis County,” said Secretary Warner.

Warner also said that Lewis County always comes out to vote in large numbers and is a top 5 county for voter turnout in every state election.