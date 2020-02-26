Lewis County Commission concerned over State Senate bill

WESTON, W.Va. – One local county commission is speaking out against a bill it said would reduce the county’s budget.

During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, Lewis County Commissioners discussed their opposition to Senate Bill 837.

The purpose of the bill would be to reduce or eliminate taxes on some personal property, and replace it with taxes on other items. Commission President Rod Wyman said that’s a financial hit counties shouldn’t have to deal with.

“They don’t agree that they’re going to reimburse the counties for what we’d lose, and we can’t lose any more. We’ve lost enough, and we need revenue sources, instead of them taking more money away from us,” said Wyman.

That bill has already passed the state Senate, and is currently under consideration by the finance committee in the House of Delegates.

Those who are interested in learning more and viewing the full bill, click here.