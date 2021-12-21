Lewis County Community Foundation receives $90k in matching grant funds

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Community Foundation has received $90,000 from a matching grant challenge.

The money was given by the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, and funds raised will support Lewis County’s Blueprint Community projects.

With the grant, any amount donated to the Lewis County Community Foundation up to the $90,000 maximum will be matched dollar for dollar.

“Usually when a foundation starts, you do not have the ability until years later to do grants, and this $90,000 matching grant, along with a very generous donation with a local couple Bill and Beth White, allows us to do grants in the fall of next year,” said Ray Smith, the Lewis County Community Foundation Chair.

The grants will be awarded to applicants who are working towards the Blueprint Community projects. Projects can include developing trails and affordable housing and supporting the area’s arts and culture.