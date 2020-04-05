Lewis County confirms first COVID-19 case

WESTON, W.Va. – Officials with the Lewis County Health Department announced Saturday evening that the county had been notified of its first laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19.

Health department officials said they would not be releasing any more information about the case to protect the patient’s privacy.

Health department staff are working to identify anyone who may have had close contact with the person, including family members, friends and health care workers, officials said. Those affected will be notified of what quarantine or isolation actions they need to take, according to a news release.

The confirmation came after the WV DHHR’s report was released on Saturday, as it was not listed.