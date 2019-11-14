Lewis County Day Report Center collects donations for Ronald McDonald House

WESTON, W.Va. – Clients and staff of the Lewis County Day Report Center worked together to support the Morgantown Ronald McDonald House.

Donations were collected by the center’s clients as part of their community service requirements.

Case Manager Samantha Ribeiro Matos said providing donations like these doesn’t just help satisfy those requirements.

It also gives those clients a chance to help give back.

“They like to see that they’re contributing something. A lot of times when they do the physical labor side of community service, they don’t necessarily take home a lot from that, so here I think that they feel like they’re really making a difference,” said Matos.

The center also partnered with the Olive Garden to provide lunch to the house’s residents this afternoon.