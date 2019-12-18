Lewis County deputies to bring holiday cheer to county families in person

WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County deputies were working to make Christmas brighter for families in their county.

For the fifth year, the Deputy Sheriff’s Association has been collecting gifts to offer families in need who don’t get benefits from other programs during the Christmas season.

Association President Ed Clark said it’s a project that the group is devoted to so they can ensure no one falls through the cracks.

“Deputies we have in Lewis County have the initiative to help others within our county. We want to make sure that our county is looked after. We have guys that really do have the drive to help others,” said Clark.

Families could be recommended to the program by friends and neighbors and were reached out to individually by deputies to be sure they were willing to participate.

Deputies will go to each house before the holidays to deliver the gifts personally.

Clark said that personal connection also helps them become closer to their community.