Lewis County distillery producing hand sanitizer during coronavirus pandemic

WESTON, W.Va. – A Lewis County distillery is changing up its operation to produce hand sanitizer as the coronavirus pandemic has led to shortages.

MannCave Distillery has placed a Google document on its site where people can put in a request to purchase the sanitizer when it is available.

According to the company’s website, the initial hand sanitizer bottle run will be 10,000 8-ounce bottles selling for $8 each and 1,300 32-ounce bottles selling for $30 each.

The company stated it will have ongoing production after this initial run, and it may introduce more bottle sizes based on the availability of bottles.

