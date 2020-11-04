Lewis County election results bring in representation

WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County will see many new faces representing them both in Charleston and closer to home next year.

The county will have a new representative in the House of Delegates after Patrick Martin left that seat to run for the state Senate. He’ll be succeeded by another Republican, political newcomer Adam Burkhammer.

People awaiting results on Election Night in Weston

Burkhammer said there are many issues he wants to tackle in Charleston, but one tops the list.

“Number one: we’ve got to tackle the drug epidemic. It’s plaguing not only our community, but across the state, so I think we really have got to put that first and foremost because a lot of things spiral from that,” said Burkhammer.

Burkhammer also said he wants to support the traditional energy sector in West Virginia, but also looks to diversify into newer energy sources as well.

Republicans in Lewis County also won the sheriff’s office and a county commission seat and voters filled an unexpired seat on the Board of Education opened by the death of a member earlier this year.