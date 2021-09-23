Lewis County Fair back after four-year hiatus

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Fair is back after taking a four-year hiatus.

The fair kicks off on Thursday evening with a circus and a talent show with prizes.

The fair will also include a “sensory hour” on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. until noon for those with sensory issues.

The schedule of events for the Lewis County Fair

Vendors will be following COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks and social distancing when possible, and handwashing stations will be placed around the fairgrounds.

Organizers said they are excited to see the fair take shape.

“2017 was our last year that we had a fair,” said Jessica Hefner, Lewis County Fair Treasurer. “So, this has been our first one in quite a few years. So, it’s been a little of growing pains. COVID obviously caused a few hiccups throughout it, but we’ve worked through it and we’re excited to be here this year.”

The fair is being held at the WVU Jackson’s Mill Air Strip all weekend long.