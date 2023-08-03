WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis County Fair, which has only been held twice in the past six years, announced on Wednesday that it will not be held this year either.

According to a Facebook post, the fair is taking the time off to find a new location and fundraise for next year’s event.

The Lewis County Fair returned after a four-year hiatus in 2021, and then was held last year in 2022 but without the carnival, which is one of the main activities. At that time, carnival officials said that the carnival company cancelled and they could not find a replacement.

The past two years, the fair has been held at the WVU Jackson’s Mill Air Strip.

The post also clarified that several other fairs in the area, including the Jackson’s Mill Jubilee, which is scheduled to take place Sept. 1-3, and a new fair that it said is happening in Jackson’s Mill in August, are not replacing the Lewis County Fair.

“Please stay tuned for fundraising events to be held throughout the next year and opportunities to get involved to help the fair,” the post said.

Last year, in addition to the carnival being canceled, fairgoers said that events like the mud bogs portion of the demolition derby was delayed more than six hours.