Lewis County Fair features rodeo events and family fun

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County fair hosted its final day Saturday with plenty of family fun by getting back to basics.

The fair featured Barnyard Olympic Games, West Virginia Peewee and Youth Rodeo, car show, as well as carnival rides, and plenty of fair food favorites to name a few. Fair organizers stated that they are excited to be able to host a fair that is true to their heritage and roots in the county.

“I think having the rodeo this year, this is the first time we’ve ever done a rodeo. So, I think having that gives you more of the fair feel, the old school fair feel, with all the animals, the rides, the funnel cakes, the cotton candy, the apples. It just ties it all in together,” said Jessica Hefner, Treasurer of the Lewis County Fair.

Because of COVID-19, Lewis County Fair Officials said they have done their best to social distance things as much as possible separating the events while still providing a fun safe atmosphere.

“It’s been a struggle; we’ve had a lot of hurdles that we’ve had to come over. I think the turn out this year COVID has slightly possibly affected it, not very much, but I think some people are taking into consideration of that,” Hefner said.

Fair officials also said they were exhilarated to be able to put the rodeo together being able to support not only the West Virginia Youth and High School Rodeo but to also have someone local, Taylor Putnam from Lewis County, perform in youth rodeo pole races.