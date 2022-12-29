WESTON, W.Va. – After the extreme cold front that went through West Virginia this past weekend, the Lewis County Family Resource Network (FRN) is now asking for your help.

The Giving Tree was emptied during Christmas weekend. (WBOY Image)

The Lewis County FRN is asking for cold weather gear donations, as its supply was exhausted over the weekend.

During winter months, the “Giving Tree,” located outside the FRN on 240 Court Avenue in downtown Weston, is where anyone can take what they need, when they need it.

“We’re taking donations for cold weather gear. Mainly hats, scarves, gloves, mittens, small blankets and we put everything in ziplock bags to protect it from the weather, and anybody who needs something to stay warm, they’re welcome to come and take what they need,” said Lesley Slaughter, Lewis County FRN director.

The Giving Tree will stay up till spring, and anyone can add or take items from the tree at their discretion. They only ask that items put on the tree be put into ziplock bags to protect against the weather.

They have pamphlets available on the tree telling what the Lewis County FRN does. (WBOY Image)

Phone and website for the Lewis County FRN. (WBOY Image)

Anyone looking to donate new and gently used cold weather gear can bring it to the Lewis County FRN on Tuesday through Thursday from 9-3 p.m.

Additionally, the FRN is in need of men’s and women’s travel size shampoo and conditioner, travel size body wash, deodorant and laundry detergent pods.

For updates on what the Lewis County FRN needs, you can check out their Facebook page here.

To find out more information about the Lewis County FRN you can call 304-269-4000 or visit their website by clicking here.

