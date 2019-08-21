Lewis County Food Bus program wraps up fourth active summer

WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County School officials have wrapped up the fourth year of the summer food bus program in the county.

The buses travel to areas around the county, helping to make sure that Lewis County students get a meal during a time when many students may not eat as regularly.

“We never want to see people have a need, but at the same time, because we do see that out there, we’re trying to do as a school system what we can to take care of our students over the summer when they’re not reporting to school on a daily basis,” said General Supervisor Chris Derico.

It’s not just a matter of convenience, either. Staff said hungry students have a harder time retaining lessons when they’re hungry, and as the need in the community grows, the school system is trying to address it. They’ve also been providing books for those students to keep their brains engaged.

“Obviously we try to take care of their physical and emotional needs, at the same time trying to take care of their educational needs,” Derico said. “So running the summer food program in conjunction with being able to provide them books to read is just part of that overall education that we’re trying to provide.”