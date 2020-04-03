Lewis County FRN sees large increase in community need

WESTON, W.Va. – Unemployment requests have been going up sharply since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and other are organizations are seeing the pinch, too. The Lewis County Family Resource Network (FRN) has been seeing a greater request for its help.

FRN is a nonprofit organization that is located in Weston. The nonprofit works with the community to better meet the needs of families and children in Lewis County.

Director Deanna Palmer said referral requests for various social services are up due to the virus.

She explained the FRN has served more families in the last two weeks than the usually do in a month.

“Even on a good day, we are really stretching resources thin to try to serve as many people as possible. That also means that during times like this, we have to rely on community contributions, both monetarily and in-kind,” Palmer stated.

Palmer explained that the FRN has received plenty of support from the community and is planning to continue to provide for the community’s needs after the pandemic has moved on.

To learn more about the FRN, or if anyone needs help, click here to be taken to a website with all of their resources.