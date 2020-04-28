Lewis County Health Department clears area nursing home, shifts focus to tracing

WESTON, W.Va. – A Lewis County nursing home is currently in the clear for the coronavirus.

Crestview Manor in Jane Lew was locked down early on in the pandemic, and the Lewis County Health Department has found no cases of the virus in residents or staff.

Signs on the front door of Crestview Manor

The health department worked with Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital to complete the 137 tests.

Health department workers are now shifting their focus to trace the path of those who test positive in the county and see who else may have been exposed.

“So the health department has a grasp on how to do it. Now, the scope and the size of the tracking and tracing for COVID is larger than we’re used to. So we’re trying to ramp up our capability and help to better streamline the tracing and tracking process,” said LCHD Director David Whittaker.

Crestview Manor in Jane Lew

The health department is also testing at Sharpe Hospital where one employee was found to have the virus, last week.