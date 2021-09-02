Lewis County Health Department continues drive-thru clinics

JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. – The airstrip at Jackson’s Mill was the host of a vaccine clinic in Lewis County on Thursday, just like those held earlier in the year. It’s an effort that’s been revived as the urgency grows again.

“Actually we’ve been doing drive-through clinic for the last month. They’re on a much smaller scale, we’ve been to different areas of the county, we’ve done different days of the week, different times, trying to make it available to as many people, but we’ve been doing it about a month,” said Health Department Administrator David Whittaker.

Whittaker said while cases have been rising, interest in the vaccine is also slowly rising again, now that one has been fully vetted.

“I think we’re starting to see some people that maybe were a little hesitant or were looking for that FDA approval, and now that that’s came through, and ones that have been concerned about the surge, now’s the best time to get vaccinated, and they’ve chose to do that and we’re very happy about that,” Whittaker said.

Even with those changes, almost half of Lewis County still hasn’t gotten the vaccine at all, and Whittaker said those who doubt should talk to their doctor and heed their advice.

“Really look at the facts, get your information from a good source. Talk to your doctor, people you’ve always trusted, and that you take advice from. Take their advice in this situation,” said Whittaker.