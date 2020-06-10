Lewis County Health Department to offer COVID-19 testing to any asymptomatic residents

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Health Department announced that it will be conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing on three dates this month.

The testing is for all residents who are asymptomatic (no symptoms) and will be held at Lewis County High School, according to officials. Residents who have symptoms of COVID-19, such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath, are being asked to call one of the testing centers to be scheduled for testing. These testing centers are Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital (304-517-1584) or Community Care of WV (304-269-2022).

Scheduled testing dates are Wednesday June 17, Thursday June 18 and Saturday June 27. The testing will be held from 9 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 3 p.m. on June 17 and 18, and from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on June 27, according to the release.

Health officials are asking that residents call ahead to be registered for the surveillance testing event. Residents are also being asked to have their insurance card ready when they call. The registration deadline is Monday, June 15 at noon, according to officials.