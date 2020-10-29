Lewis County health officials encouraging stroke awareness on World Stroke Day

WESTON, W.Va. – October 29 is World Stroke Day, and emergency officials in Lewis County are urging people to take faster action when they see signs of someone having a stroke.

Staff at the Lewis County Emergency Squad and Mon Health Stonewall Hospital remind people to learn and watch for those signs to get appropriate treatment as fast as possible.

They want to emphasize that strokes can happen to people of any age and that faster treatment can make a difference.

“I had a person when I was living in Buckhannon years ago who was 18 years of age, and they had a massive stroke. Luckily it was caught early, and he recovered faster,” said LCEMS EMT Chris Starkey.

“That’s why the timing is so important. If we can get you to a stroke center where they can do intravascular intervention within that three-and-a-half-hour window, your opportunity, your chance of recovery is much much better,” said LCEMS Medical Director Robert Snuffer.

Starkey and Snuffer tell people to remember the acronym FAST when looking for signs of a stroke: face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, time to call 911.