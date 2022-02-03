Lewis County High School journalism students speak out on underage drinking

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County High School journalism class hosted an event called ‘PASS on Underage Drinking’ Thursday with several events at school and after school.

Students in the class made a video showing a football being passed with words of encouragement to fellow students to abstain from drinking alcohol. The ‘PASS on Underage Drinking’ public service announcement campaign originally started in 2016 when a teacher’s nephew, Kurt Myers, died of alcohol poisoning several years ago.

“I think that it is really important that people, especially underage people don’t drink and drive because that could really affect your life no matter what age, but really especially when your underage because that could affect scholarships, your college life even your personal life like family and friends,” said Briana Franklin, a senior journalism student at Lewis County High School.

Students want to express that if you are drinking underage to be responsible and that if you do get in trouble to face the consequences head-on.

“Kurt was just like an ordinary kind of guy. He wore boots to school and so we decided to get logo ‘Keep Kurt’s Boots Walking.’ And so, this year’s PSA was sort of a nod to Kurt that although he has been gone that his legacy goes on,” said Lesley White, the Lewis County High School Journalism Sponsor. “And we are asking students ideally not to drink. And if they find themselves in a situation where that might happen that they would be responsible and do the right thing and look out for each other.”

School officials said they want students to wait until they are of legal age to consume an alcoholic beverage and for them to do so responsibly as an adult.