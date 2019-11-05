Lewis County High School launches “Conquer the Complex” campaign

WESTON, W.Va.- The ‘Conquer the Complex’ campaign at Lewis County High School started in August of this year.

The program was conceived by the previous athletic director, Dustin Cogar, and current athletic director Brian Fisher is continuing the efforts.

“What we’re trying to do is get AstroTurf for the football field, a new gym floor, new bleachers in the gym and replace the scoreboards,” said Fisher.

Most of the current facilities and equipment have been in place since the school was built 25 years ago. The renovations are expected to cost nearly $1.3 million in total. School officials are already coming up with ways to engage the community to reach the goal through raffling off items such as kayaks and autographed football helmets.

“We added a dollar to the admission price for football games, so the school still gets the original six dollars and the extra dollar goes into the ‘Conquer the Complex’ fund,” said Fisher.

Fisher said that he realized the importance of these projects after several experiences with the school’s soccer teams not being able to play on the field after bad weather last year.

“We had multiple soccer games that fall that had to be canceled or shortened because of playing surface not being good enough,” said Fisher.

The school expects to at least have AstroTurf put on the football field by fall of 2021.