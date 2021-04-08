Lewis County High School starts Esports program for students

WESTON W.Va – Lewis County High School is offering a new competitive sport for its students.



After getting a grant from Salem University for a distance learning lab the students showed an interest in using it for an Esports competitive video gaming center.



“The kids are so excited. They ask every single day if were going to meet up,” Matthew Herrald, the Lewis County Esports coach said. “I’ve had such a great turn out for it.”



The program currently has about 60 interested kids that use the lab during their advisory periods.

Program coordinators hope to have official after school practices starting in the fall for all the students that are interested.



Program teachers said this is a way to allow students to work together while remaining distance.

“I pair them with their teams early on, that way they constantly get repetitions playing different games with the same team mates and my goal is to teach them how to communicate as a team rather than teaching them different strategies,” Herrald said.

The program currently plays under the high school Esports league but is looking to get students into more competitions in the future.