Lewis County High School student honored for charity work by Prudential

WESTON, W.Va. – A Lewis County student has been honored nationally for her work with local charities.

Lewis County High School senior, Delaney Gump, was named a Distinguished Finalist for the 2020 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

Gump currently serves as a county representative for the “Boxing It Up to Give Thanks,” an organization that works to provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

She hopes her award will serve to help that effort.

“I hope it gets more attention, honestly. You know, more attention means more donations from other sponsors and from that the organization can really grow to reach its full potential, so I really hope from this that it gets more attention and reaches more people,” Gump explained.

To be eligible for the award, a candidate must:

Be in grades 5-12 as of November 5

Be a legal resident of any U.S. state or Washington, D.C.

Have engaged in a volunteer activity that occurred during the 12 months prior to the date of the application

Submit a completed application to a school or the head of an official designated local organization by November 5.

The award is given by Prudential each year, and honors middle and high school students “who make meaningful contributions to their community through volunteer service.” Those who wish to see the list of all the honorees around the country, click here.