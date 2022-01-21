Lewis County High School wins $2,500 in ‘No School Spirits’ PSA contest

WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County High School has won $2,500 after coming in second place in the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration’s (ABCA) statewide “No School Spirits” PSA contest.

The class, called LCN Channel 3, was challenged with putting together a public service announcement to tell about the dangers of underage drinking.

They put together their PSA, called Pass, to help deter underage drinking and how to be safe around alcohol.

The class hasn’t decided how they’re going to spend the money yet.

Lewis County High School senior Hannah McHenry directed, produced and edited the PSA, and she hopes it will make a difference.

“We really just wanted it to be a video just spreading the message to be responsible, because we know we really can’t prevent it, underage drinking, because people all make their own decisions. But, [we want to] keep yourself safe and keep others safe,” said McHenry.

Other winners in the contest include Clay County High School (first place–$5,000), Shady Springs High School (third place–$1,000), Tolsia High School (fourth place–$750) and Tyler Consolidated High School (fifth place–$750).