Lewis County holding meetings as part of Blueprint Community program

WESTON, W.Va. – One area county is looking for input from its citizens on what improvements they’d like to see made.

Lewis County is one of 6 communities in the state recently named a Blueprint Community by the West Virginia HUB. The program helps the areas using it to tackle problems facing them effectively, and to help the community get involved as well.

Officials in Lewis County said Monday’s meeting is the first in a series they’ll hold to hear from residents.

“We wanted the community to come out and talk to us about things that we can do to help revitalize the community, things such as beautification projects. Our goals are to help with an year-round recreation center for our youth,” said County Commissioner Agnes Queen.

The first meeting in the county is Monday at 6 p.m. at the Hampton Inn in Weston. Lewis County is the first county in the state to be named a Blueprint Community.