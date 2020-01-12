Lewis County hosting 5K events throughout 2020

WESTON, W.Va.-Pace Yourself Lewis County is hosting a 5k each month this year in various locations to promote wellness in the area.

Runners gathered at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston Saturday morning for the Snowball 5K to kick off the initiative and to celebrate an unusually warm January day with some exercise.

“The snowball 5k is special because it’s our first 5k of 2020. We’re really excited, it’s a beautiful day to have everyone out here running and walking. Animals are permitted to walk along the grounds and we’re just really excited to promote health in Lewis County,” said wellness coordinator Kristi Gannon.

Mon Health was also a sponsor of this event.

